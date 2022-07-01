Advertisement

Recent uptick in burglaries in Minot area

(kfyr)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – There’s been a rash of burglaries across the Minot area, of late from vehicle break-ins to thefts from residents’ lawns.

Minot Police Chief John Klug says that anything left out in the open creates a crime of opportunity.

He said he wants the community to know prevention is key and security is a must and that citizens should try to avoid giving thieves the opportunity to take what is not theirs.

“We saw an increase in the property crimes where people were a lot of times not even breaking into vehicles, but they just go along and they just check vehicles and see if they were open and take the money out anything of value and move on,” said Klug.

Security cameras have been beneficial for Law Enforcement to use as evidence to make the arrest in most cases.

Lock your doors and close your blinds around your house during the day when you’re not home and keep anything of value in your vehicle or residence out of sight or locked away for safe keeping.

“A lot of homes have security cameras now or security systems that help provide some evidence that we can use and that’s been beneficial because we can at least make some arrests and hold people accountable,” said Klug.

Police also said to never your door late at night if you don’t know who it is and always confirm who it is before cracking the door open as always if you see anything suspicious call the police.

