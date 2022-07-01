Advertisement

New Town man to see six years in prison for federal sexual abuse charges

By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Judge has sentenced a New Town man to 6 years in prison for federal sexual abuse charges.

Nelson White Tail Jr., 26, pleaded guilty in March to sexual abuse of a child for incidents that occurred in 2013 and 2014. Tuesday, Judge Daniel Traynor sentenced him to six years with credit for time served for his first felony charge, and five years for his second felony charge that will run concurrent to the first charge.

White Tail Jr. also faces charges in Mercer county for a separate incident where deputies say he attacked law enforcement with a broken garden hoe. He’s scheduled to face a jury in that case on July 21.

