Montana man in custody after Williston Police said they found nearly $80,000 of drugs in car, motel

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fairview, MT man is in custody in Williams County after police say they found nearly $80,000 worth of drugs in his possession.

Williston police conducted a traffic stop on 32-year-old Jeremy Moore, and obtained a search warrant for his vehicle and motel room Wednesday.

Northwest Narcotics Task Force officers said they found large quantities of drugs including 80 grams of black tar heroin, with a street value of about $48,000, 360 fentanyl pills, with a street value of about $18,000, and 116 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of about $11,600.

They said they also found multiple handguns and thousands of dollars in cash.

Moore is charged with possession with intention to deliver drugs among other charges. He’s in custody on a $150,000 bond.

