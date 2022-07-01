Minot State WR coach joins Utah State football

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Minot State Wide Receivers Coach Francisco Llanos is joining the Utah State football staff as an offensive analyst, Llanos shared on Twitter Thursday.

Llanos also served as the Beavers’ special teams coordinator since his hiring in February 2021.

Llanos spent the month of May coaching with the New York Jets under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Utah State football competes at the NCAA Division I level in the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies finished the 2021 season 11-3 and won the MWC championship.

Minot State assistant football coach offered New York Jets coaching fellowship

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.