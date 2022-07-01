Memphis murder suspect arrested in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Tennessee man wanted in connection to a murder at a Memphis hotel in April has been arrested in North Dakota.

Michael Ray Tillman, 24, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge after he was arrested in Bismarck, according to the district attorney’s office in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Tillman is accused of shooting Jamon Ueal, 28, on April 18.

Authorities said Tillman shot Ueal multiple times outside the motel, who later died at a hospital.

Tillman is being held on a $1 million bond at the Shelby County Jail in Memphis. He has a court date set for July 6 in Tennessee.

