Memphis murder suspect arrested in Bismarck

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Tennessee man wanted in connection to a murder at a Memphis hotel in April has been arrested in North Dakota.

Michael Ray Tillman, 24, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge after he was arrested in Bismarck, according to the district attorney’s office in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Tillman is accused of shooting Jamon Ueal, 28, on April 18.

Authorities said Tillman shot Ueal multiple times outside the motel, who later died at a hospital.

Tillman is being held on a $1 million bond at the Shelby County Jail in Memphis. He has a court date set for July 6 in Tennessee.

"Now we need them to deliver," says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
'It's all about the fun:' 4-H Youth at Dickinson's Roughrider Days
