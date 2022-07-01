Mandan Rodeo Days begins this weekend, moving next year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In its 143rd year, Mandan Rodeo Days is the world’s oldest rodeo, and after 30 years at its current location, it’s moving soon.

There’s good news if you like the Mandan Rodeo Days: it’s not going anywhere. And members of the community are making sure of that by creating a permanent home for one of North Dakota’s Fourth of July staples.

Horses and cowboys alike are patiently waiting for another weekend of Mandan Rodeo Days.

“I love the cowboy way and I love the western way. If we don’t promote that and keep these things in life, they will go away,” said Dale Pahlke, president of Dakota Community Bank and Trust.

For Dale Pahlke, that means helping to fund a permanent home with brand-new grandstands for the Mandan Rodeo Days.

“The Mandan Rodeo is going on for 142 years and it’s about time they found a permanent home,” said Pahlke.

The new arena will be named for Dale, and for those involved with one of North Dakota’s biggest rodeos, it means a better experience for both fans and competitors.

“For contestants and those that are participating, to have a permanent arena, know that they will have an arena with consistent ground, along with our livestock that is present, is huge,” said Heather Jacobson-Bauer, chairman of the Mandan Rodeo Days.

There will be new grandstands erected with shelters overs covering the crowd, which means people can enjoy the rodeo rain or shine. Dale says a rodeo is representative of North Dakota’s values.

“Rodeo comes from ranching, and we’re bigtime involved in farming and ranching. And agriculture is one of the most important, if not the most important, industries in North Dakota,” said Pahlke.

The new rodeo grounds should be completed by next year’s Mandan Rodeo Days.

There will be about 4,000 seats between the two sets of grandstands at the new Dale Pahlke Arena. There will also be shelters over the grandstands, which will protect fans from rain and sunshine.

