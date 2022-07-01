Maah Daah Hey trail crews work to address slumps, bridge slide before big recreation weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Going into one of the busiest weekends for folks who bike and hike along the Maah Daah Hey, crews are working to restore parts of the trails.

A portion of the bank along Magpie Creek in between Magpie Trailhead and Ice Caves Junction has slumped, resulting in the slide of a pedestrian bridge. The area is now closed.

“What we had was, you know, the several years of the really dry conditions from the drought followed by the plentiful rains this spring, caused the bank along the side of the creek to slump. We have trail crews that will go out. They’re looking for these areas to see where we need to prioritize,” said Treva Slaughter, public affairs specialist for the U.S. Forest Service’s Dakota Prairie Grasslands.

Slaughter says the bridge is a high priority fix for users. The district specialists will survey the area to put in a temporary route before a district ranger determines how to move forward.

Due to the weather this spring she says users should be aware of the potential for other slumps, and if you notice an issue along the trails, notify the district office and let someone know the nearest mile marker so trail crews can address the issue.

The Maah Daah Hey trail offers users 144-miles of non-motorized single track through North Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.