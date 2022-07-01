June election results certified by State Canvassing Board

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Canvassing Board has certified the state and district election results.

The board met Thursday afternoon to certify the totals cast in the June election as reported by the state’s 53 counties. During the meeting, a demand recount option was identified for the House Contest in Legislative District 3 in Ward County.

After an automatic recount of the Bismarck School Board race, the Secretary of State’s Office reports an updated tally. Emily Eckroth and Amanda Peterson originally were separated by three votes, now the tally reveals Eckroth outpaced Peterson by one vote.

In June more than 100,000 voters turned out, out of more than 550,000 eligible voters. The certified results of their votes are available at Vote.nd.gov.

