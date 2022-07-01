Advertisement

June election results certified by State Canvassing Board

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Canvassing Board has certified the state and district election results.

The board met Thursday afternoon to certify the totals cast in the June election as reported by the state’s 53 counties. During the meeting, a demand recount option was identified for the House Contest in Legislative District 3 in Ward County.

After an automatic recount of the Bismarck School Board race, the Secretary of State’s Office reports an updated tally. Emily Eckroth and Amanda Peterson originally were separated by three votes, now the tally reveals Eckroth outpaced Peterson by one vote.

In June more than 100,000 voters turned out, out of more than 550,000 eligible voters. The certified results of their votes are available at Vote.nd.gov.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
Center man dies after truck hits moving train
Clinton Dollens
Man arrested following fake check scam in ND
Williston outdoor pool project officially has a name
40-year-old Dustin Ward
Morton County deputies take man into custody following high-speed chase

Latest News

Recent uptick in burglaries in Minot area
ND Dept. of Commerce celebrating 701 day
Minot AFB mosquito spraying on the way
Fireworks sales underway without drought conditions