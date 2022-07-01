‘It’s all about the fun:’ 4-H Youth at Dickinson’s Roughrider Days

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s annual Roughrider Days celebration offers activities for almost everyone, including youth with an interest in raising livestock.

It was a loud and busy morning at the Stark County Fairgrounds. 4-H youth showed their animals to judges and share what they know about them.

“Her name is Jasmine, she’s a Polpay Hampshire cross, she’s about two months old,” said Jacob Evoniuk, Fairfield.

“These two here are my dairy goats, and then these ones are market animals,” said Rylie Dohrmann, Dickinson.

The 4-H judgement day is an event kids have been working towards for weeks. Contestants say it’s a learning experience, for some, over the course of their childhood.

“Definitely learned a lot over the years and even after six years, I’m still learning a couple new things,” said Dohrmann.

“The daily care that they have to put into these animals, getting them ready, the training to get them show ready, these youth present some of the best of the best,” said Kurt Froelich, NDSU extension agent.

Kurt Froelich says many children go on to show at the state fair, but it’s not all about the trophies.

“I don’t pay attention to what my place is, it’s all about the fun, not about the place,” said Evoniuk.

It’s about the experience.

Dickinson’s Roughrider Days has several big events this weekend, including a concert and parade.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.