Federal oil and gas leases resume

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United States government held oil and gas drilling lease auctions this week, for the first time since Joe Biden took office.

On the President’s first day in office, his Administration suspended oil and gas leasing on federal lands in an attempt to curb fossil fuel emissions. North Dakota and other oil-producing states sued, and although sales have resumed, oil industry officials aren’t crazy about the lands up for lease.

“We’re obviously glad to see them following the law and holding the lease sale, but they increased the royalty rate by 50% and they took 80% of the leases that were of interest off the table. So, glad to see they did it, but they didn’t exactly make it super attractive,” said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

The royalty rate for oil and gas produced from the leases will be 18.75%. That’s up from 12.5% before President Biden, and the first royalty increase in almost 100 years. Oil production across the U.S. has increased in recent months, but it’s still below pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.