Bismarck police say man dragged and attempted to run over gas station employee

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police said he dragged and ran over a gas station employee with a car.

A Landers Conoco employee told police in May that he chased after a woman he saw shoplift a soda. He said he attempted to stop the car she was in by leaning through an open window when Seth DuBray, 25, began reversing the car, dragging the employee with it and accelerating to throw him to the ground. The employee said DuBray looked him in the eyes and accelerated again before crashing into the store.

Police said surveillance video corroborates the employee’s story. They said the woman told police she did not remember the events. They also reported DuBray admitted to driving away with the employee hanging out of his vehicle and said he accelerated again to “scare” him.

Court documents reported the employee had injuries to his leg and ankle. Friday, store management reported the damage to the building to be more than $5,000.

DuBray is in custody on a $10,000 bond. He faces aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief charges. No charges have been filed against the woman.

