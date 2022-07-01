$5 million in federal grants to provides updates to Reservations’ water, sewer systems

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two tribal reservations have been awarded a total of $5 million in federal grants to help fund water and sewer projects.

$3 million will go to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe for the installation of a water main from Kenel, South Dakota, to the North Dakota border. There is currently no water service for this area, and the project will provide access to safe water for rural residents.

The remaining $2 million will go towards a water supply and sewer system install for Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in Belcourt. Water mains are in need of updates, as the pipes are made mostly out of clay tile and asbestos cement and have been failing.

The grants were provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

