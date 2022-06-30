State, local leaders address issues plaguing mail delivery in Minot area

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Delays with mail delivery have been an ongoing issue for people in Minot for some time.

One of North Dakota’s U.S. Senators joined with Minot Mayor Tom Ross in discussing the matter with the U.S. Postal Service.

Residents like Mary Lentz said they’ve gone stretches of more than a week without getting mail delivery.

”The 6th of May to the 16th we didn’t receive any mail at all and some of these, the flag was up there was mail in the box and the vehicle would come by and no one picked it up,” said Lentz.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., sat down with Lentz and other residents, as well as a representative of the Postal Service, to discuss the issues plaguing mail delivery in the Minot area.

”I just got approved 16 vehicles for our rural routes so that means every rural route in Minot will have a government vehicle which really enhances my opportunity to hire,” said Anthony Williams, USPS.

The Postal Service said they’re working on resolving issues of late delivery and employee retention, and plan to address them before the next meeting in September.

”Looks like good pay, good benefits, you’re bringing these vehicles out there to help get more rural carriers, sounds like you need about 100 people statewide about 18 in this Minot area, but you’re going hard after the hiring so we need to track you on that,” said Hoeven.

Working to improve mail delivery across the Magic City.

Residents experiencing mail delivery issues can address them here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.