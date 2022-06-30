Advertisement

Rickard Elementary principal named Williston Schools Assistant Superintendent

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District will start the upcoming school year with a new Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent.

On Thursday, the school board approved a one-year contract for Rickard Elementary Principal Kevin Klassen to become the Assistant Superintendent, with an annual salary of $175,000. Klassen has been the principal at Rickard since 2015 and the District says a decision on his replacement will be made soon.

Earlier this year, the board named Dr. Richard Faidley as their Superintendent.

