Rickard Elementary principal named Williston Schools Assistant Superintendent

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District will start the upcoming school year with a new Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent.

On Thursday, the school board approved a one-year contract for Rickard Elementary Principal Kevin Klassen to become the Assistant Superintendent, with an annual salary of $175,000. Klassen has been the principal at Rickard since 2015 and the District says a decision on his replacement will be made soon.

Earlier this year, the board named Dr. Richard Faidley as their Superintendent.

