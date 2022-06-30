ND Dept. of Commerce celebrating 701 day

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Department of Commerce is trying to build on the idea of 701 day.

North Dakota is one of only a few states with just one area code, and some in the state are working to make 701 a symbol. They are recognizing July 1 unofficially as 701 day.

“Let’s make it about just fun things to do in our state. How you can enjoy North Dakota most, and I guess at the top level that’s what we’re hoping will come out of it most,” said Alicia Jolliffe, Social Strategist.

They’re releasing a package gifs, postcards, and other social media pieces on July first to commemorate the day.

