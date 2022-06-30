Advertisement

Minot AFB mosquito spraying on the way

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Minot, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Air Force Base has announced that they’ll be spraying for mosquitos in the coming weeks.

It will be sometime July 11-15 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. in the areas around Minot and Burlington.

Uncertain weather conditions mean that they can’t set specific areas and times for this year’s spraying.

It will be done by a C-130 flying at 150 feet over the area.

