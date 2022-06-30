Kip Meyer, final candidate, interviews for MSU Director of Athletics

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State University interviewed the final candidate for the Director of Athletics position Wednesday.

Kip Meyer is currently the executive vice president of Schutt Sports, a position he has held since 2008.

Before joining Schutt Sports, Meyer worked multiple positions at Adidas for 13 years.

Meyer said his lifelong dream has been to work as the athletic director for a small university.

“It’s easier for change and easier to implement strategies at a smaller school versus a larger school. I think you’re going to have a better association with the student-athlete and closer relationship with the coaches,” said Meyer.

Meyer is the only candidate of the four finalists for the position who has not worked for a collegiate athletic department.

In his presentation to the public, he emphasized improving the fan experience and student-athlete career development opportunities.

“Partnership engagement is key to the success of the athletic department. I believe in having the local area’s business community having a definite interaction with the athletes; talking about what they see needs to be done on a day-to-day basis and talking about career opportunities for the student-athletes,” said Meyer.

A representative for the Minot State Athletic Department told Your News Leader a decision is expected before the end of next week.

