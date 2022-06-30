Hearings for Minot’s future open to the public

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Residents of Minot and the extraterritorial growth areas up to four miles outside the city limits are welcome to voice their opinions on the 2040 plan for the city.

The plan is updated every 10 years and looks about 20 years ahead for the city’s development.

”This is our first opportunity for input from the community on this comprehensive planning process, we’re looking for what’s preferred for future growth really as the community expands and the community really reinvents itself after the flood,” said Project Manager Scott Harmstead.

Residents got a chance to discuss their priorities. They could mark off the kinds of things they wanted to see around town on vision boards. They could also try their hand marking down development on a map of the growth areas being considered.

”It’s really important that it is driven by input from the community that development decisions that the city makes is driven by this plan that is created. Folks can have a hand in shaping this plan by the end of the year,” said Hamstead.

The focus areas this time around are the northwest, southwest, and flood-impacted areas.

They’ll be back in August to hear more from city residents.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.