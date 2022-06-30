Fireworks sales underway without drought conditions

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Fireworks sales started this week in Williston, and people are eager to light up the sky this Fourth of July.

For the first time in two years, North Dakota isn’t experiencing drought conditions, which is good news for fireworks vendors and their customers.

Vickie May comes up every year from Arizona to enjoy the holiday with her grandkids.

“This is their special treat, I bring them to buy whatever they want,” said May.

She and her family are planning on having a big celebration with plenty of fireworks.

“They come down and buy a thousand dollars worth of fireworks,” said May.

And with drought conditions throughout northwest North Dakota removed thanks to consistent rainfall, vendors are expecting to have a very busy week of sales.

“We’ve had a lot of moisture this year and the temperatures are a lot more forgiving this year. I’m hopeful that we should have a great year. It couldn’t be any worse than last year,” said Adam Natwick, owner of Explosive Enterprises.

While Adam Natwick with Explosive Enterprises said his store will be stocked with fireworks, some vendors throughout the nation could be experiencing a shortage of smaller fireworks, due to shipping costs and manufacturing issues in China.

Safety officials are asking that people remain vigilant when shooting off fireworks to limit potential fires. In Williams County, fireworks are only banned if the fire danger index is at very high, extreme or when under a red flag warning. In the city of Williston, fireworks can only be set off on the Fourth until 1:00 a.m. the next day.

