Carrington police chief dies in motorcycle crash

FARGO, N.D.- North Dakota Highway Patrol investigators have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on I-94 near West Fargo as the police chief of Carrington, North Dakota.

Brandon Sola, 36, died when investigators say he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown from the bike, while not wearing a helmet. The crash happened just after 9pm on Tuesday.

Sola was also a Master Sergeant with the North Dakota Air National Guard in Fargo. A statement from the Adjutant General of the North Dakota National Guard says he has been a member of the 119th Wing’s Happy Hooligans since 2003.

“The entire Hooligan family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,” Col. Mitch Johnson, 119th Wing commander, said.

Sola was off-duty with his full-time civilian occupation for Carrington’s police department when the crash happened.

“Brandon joined our police department in November 2021. He was an enthusiastic and welcomed leader in our city. Brandon worked each and every day for the safety of our community,” Carrington Mayor Tom Erdmann said.

Loved ones are working to raise money to cover the cost of funeral expenses for his wife and five children. To donate, click here. Your News Leader spoke with an officer of the police department who says Sola is greatly missed.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

