Bismarck School Board recount underway, should be determined by Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a recount underway for one of Bismarck’s most closely-watched elections.

Prior to the June 14 election, there were ten candidates for three spots on the Bismarck School Board. Jon Lee, Josh Hager, and Emily Eckroth were the top three vote-getters. And Amanda Peterson was fourth by five votes — separated by two-hundredths of a percentage point. That means they’re doing a recount.

More than 13,000 ballots were cast in Bismarck during the June election. And most of those will have to be recounted.

“They really want to get it right and they really want to focus on voter intent and so we were able to capture as many votes as we possibly could, even if a voter didn’t follow instructions perfectly, if you could truly tell that a voter intended to cross out a name or indicate a name in some way, I really feel like they captured that,” said Amanda Peterson.

Peterson and Eckroth were both invited to watch the counting on Wednesday and were even consulted to determine intent on ballots in which there were discrepancies.

“We really were able to get to see why votes weren’t counted or why certain ones were, and so, it makes a lot more sense and I definitely have a lot more respect for the process after going through this,” said Emily Eckroth.

Regardless of the outcome, both candidates spoke about how this process fortified their trust in the system.

“It appears as if the election workers do everything possible to be sure every community member’s voice is counted and heard, and they do a lot to clarify that process,” said Peterson.

The recount winner will be sworn in before July 8 and seated at the next board meeting, on July 11.

Voters were allowed to vote for three candidates. According to Amanda Peterson, any ballots that cast votes for four candidates weren’t counted. Election officials are hopeful they will finish the recount by Thursday at 10:00 am. If there’s a tie, they’ll follow North Dakota election law and pull a name out of a hat.

