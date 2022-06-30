Baseball Tradition over 4th of July Weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Rodeo Days began back in the 1800′s with horsemanship and baseball. It’s a tradition that the Governors play at the Chiefs over the holiday weekend.

Bismarck plays in Mandan on Sunday and Monday this year which is the July 3rd and 4th. It’s a rivalry that excites both programs.

Noah Riedinger, Governors 1st Baseman/Pitcher, “I know those have been going on for a while. I know the competition is awesome and the atmosphere is awesome. A lot of people show up for those games and we want to show up for them. They’re a lot of fun to play in.”

Isaac Pegors, Governors Infielder/Pitcher, “They’re so much fun. It’s a packed house at the Mandan Stadium and you really have to compete against the guys you’ve been playing against for the longest time so it’s a really fun atmosphere to be in.”

The Governors are coming off a successful showing in the Battle of Omaha tournament. Bismarck faced teams from multiple states, and they made it to the bracket.

Mike Skytland, Governors Head Coach, “It’s really the perfect measuring block. Most years if you come out of it and you, we play well we can do well which is kind of what baseball is. You realize teams are not that much better than you but on the other hand if you don’t play well anybody can beat you so you realize if comes down to you and you continuing to get better.”

The Governors head to Williston tomorrow for a pair of statewide game before the Mandan series during the holiday weekend.

