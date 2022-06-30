Athletic Director Diaries: building culture at Nedrose

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Entering its sixth year, Nedrose High School is still finding its identity in Class B athletics.

While many schools measure success in state championships, Cardinals Athletic Director Brock Zietz says he’s looking to build culture.

Building a successful athletic program starts with small milestones. Zietz said he believes that winning will come, but for now is focused on developing good people.

“I just hope that they hold themselves with some confidence, hold themselves accountable, and do the best they can to work hard and be successful in whatever they want to do with their life,” said Zietz.

That’s not to say the Cardinals didn’t find success this year.

The football team finished 5-4, the program’s first winning season, to qualify for the 11B state playoffs. The volleyball team reached regionals for the second time in school history, in a 14-10 season that included Nedrose’s first win against Rugby.

“As an AD, I tell my coaches to get these kids to fall in love with the process of things. We’re trying to build a culture of hardworking, blue collar... they got to be able to fall in love with the process of learning the game and building good work habits. That’s where we feel like we can find our success,” said Zietz.

Zietz added the school is exploring interest in adding a fastpitch softball in the coming years.

This story is part of a summer series reviewing area schools’ athletic years.

Athletic Director Diaries: reviewing the year at Des Lacs-Burlington

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.