BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The performances begin on Saturday. The rodeo starts Friday morning. The 143rd Annual Mandan Rodeo Days has been a part of the North Dakota summer’s since before statehood.

The reason why the rodeo starts on Friday is because of slack. Slack is basically an overflow of contestants who are competing in an event, but there is no room for all of them when the fans are in the stands. Mandan Rodeo Days expects around 300 timed-event competitors in slack.

Heather Jacobson-Bauer, Mandan Rodeo Days Chairman, “we have about 99-110 barrel racers coming in. We have 70-some tie-down ropers. We have 122 breakaway ropers. We have I think 60 to 40 in steer wrestling and team roping. We have a full plate on July 1st.”

Tomorrow’s slack is free and open to the public. This is the final year Mandan is using the front stretch of Dacotah Speedway as its rodeo grounds. A brand-new arena is being build next door.

Jacobson-Bauer, “it’s been several years that we’ve been doing it in this location, and it does take a lot of time and effort not only on the Mandan Park & Rec side of things to tear down and put back up all of this.

It’s had a lot of memories in this location but the permanent side when we’re able to be in there in 2023 will be super exciting. A lot of this extra effort that’s put into these 5-7 days before the rodeo we will be able to utilize in other ways which will be good.”

The performances on Saturday, Sunday and Monday begin at 7:30 p.m.

