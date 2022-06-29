Advertisement

Williston outdoor pool project officially has a name

(Williston pool rendering (JLG Architects))
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The fundraising effort to bring an outdoor pool back to Williston took another step forward Wednesday with the announcement of the facility’s future name: Williston Water World.

Naming rights were awarded to the anonymous donor who gave $1.5 million to the project in February. The Williston Pool Action Committee says the name indicates the project will be much more than just a pool.

The committee recently received an additional $500,000 anonymous donation, bringing their fundraising total to nearly $2.5 million.

“We’ve worked really hard, and the community has come together. We still have a long way to go. I know the power of Williston and the generosity of the community, so I have no doubt whatsoever that a pool is coming to Williston,” said Emily Ramage-Geltel, Williston Pool Action Committee voting member.

The committee will be selling pavers tomorrow night during Summer Nights on Main, with proceeds going towards the project. The Committee is expected to announce the location of the new pool in the coming weeks.

