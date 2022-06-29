Williston City Commission upholds conditional use permit for wellpad following appeal by meat processing company

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – The Williston City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to uphold a decision by the Planning and Zoning Commission to issue a conditional use permit for a six-well pad southeast of Williston.

Grayson Mill is looking to develop the well pad on land adjacent to Yellowstone River Beef, a meat processing facility. An attorney representing the business filed an appeal, citing numerous concerns such as traffic, noise, fugitive emissions, and stormwater runoff that could harm the cattle, leading to lower quality meat.

“It’s not just the idea that there’s oil wells in town or that there’s oil wells near my property, it’s that there’s oil wells near cattle that are being slaughtered for beef, and it can have a serious impact on that,” said Attorney Derrick Braaten.

Officials with Grayson Mill said they believe they have met all application requirements and will meet city expectations by planting trees and adding slatting to their fencing. City Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk made the motion to uphold.

“With the Industrial Commission, the Department of Environmental Quality, the [city] staff comments, and everything that has been provided, I firmly believe we need to affirm the decision,” said Cymbaluk.

Grayson Mill is currently working with the North Dakota Industrial Commission to obtain the necessary permits. City Commissioner Deanette Piesik told Braaten to address those concerns to the NDIC.

The land is located on 12th Street East, past the railroad tracks.

Grayson Mill also operates a well pad across the street from Yellowstone River Beef.

Well pad location in Williston (Courtesy: City of Williston)

