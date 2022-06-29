Advertisement

Williams County Vector Control director discusses spraying efforts

Williams County Vector Control
Williams County Vector Control(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williams County Vector Control Director spoke to the Williston City Commission this week to discuss the season’s spraying efforts.

Dr. Levi Zahn told commissioners that wet conditions throughout the spring brought mosquitoes to the county about three weeks earlier than normal. Unfortunately, weather conditions this summer have made it difficult for aerial spraying.

“If it is too windy or too cold, when we spray, we are just wasting money. Basically, before this week, we pretty much had rainstorms and thunder storms weekly, and that messes a lot of things up,” said Zahn.

Planes are expected to spray throughout the city of Williston Wednesday night. For a list of spraying dates throughout the county, visit the Williams County website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submerged vehicle fished out of Alkaline Lake
Danny Schatz dies at 74
Danny Schatz, businessman and patriarch of Schatz racing family, dies at 74
Pedestrian killed in Bismarck
55-year-old pedestrian struck by car, killed in Bismarck Saturday
Bismarck police arrest man they say broke into apartments, terrorized people
Tessa Holt
Friends remember young woman killed in S. Fargo motorcycle accident

Latest News

Williston outdoor pool project officially has a name
First case of West Nile virus reported in North Dakota
Job Searching and Labor Market Information sites offline
Center man dies after truck hits moving train