Williams County Vector Control director discusses spraying efforts

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williams County Vector Control Director spoke to the Williston City Commission this week to discuss the season’s spraying efforts.

Dr. Levi Zahn told commissioners that wet conditions throughout the spring brought mosquitoes to the county about three weeks earlier than normal. Unfortunately, weather conditions this summer have made it difficult for aerial spraying.

“If it is too windy or too cold, when we spray, we are just wasting money. Basically, before this week, we pretty much had rainstorms and thunder storms weekly, and that messes a lot of things up,” said Zahn.

Planes are expected to spray throughout the city of Williston Wednesday night. For a list of spraying dates throughout the county, visit the Williams County website.

