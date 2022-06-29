Tom Ross sworn in as Mayor of Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s new mayor Tom Ross was sworn in Tuesday night during the reorganizational meeting of the city council.

Ross received just over 43% of the votes, according to the unofficial results.

He says it was time for a change and is ready to bring a new era of leadership to Minot.

He said that it’s not about him, but about being part of a team

Outgoing Mayor Shaun Sipma shared some final remarks.

“The people of Minot, I’ve said it many times before, are extraordinary. We rise above the disasters, we find resiliency within ourselves because we take care of each other when we need it the most. That is the magic of Minot,” said Sipma.

Mayor Tom Ross’ term lasts until 2026.

