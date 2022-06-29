Steiner Brothers back in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One is the head coach for the United States Olympic team. The other is now coaching with the Gophers. They are the Steiner twins. Two guys on the short list of best wrestlers in the history of the capital city. This week, local boys and girls wrestlers are getting firsthand instruction from them.

Terry Steiner along with his brother Troy are leading camps at the MatPac training facility. Their main focus is on freestyle which is a little different for most high schoolers who use the folk style technique. This past year, North Dakota honored girls wrestling as a high school sport. Terry says that it will only increase the popularity of the sport.

“We know as wrestling insiders; we know what the sport does for people. We know what it’s done for us. To see that we’re giving that opportunity to female athletes around this region is a great thing. I’m elated that not only the coaches of North Dakota, but the administrators of North Dakota see the value of the sport on young people. That’s really what it’s all about,” said Terry Steiner.

Terry’s brother Troy can relate to that, saying the more the merrier in the wrestling room.

“It’s great to see, we love what the sport taught us. If that’s really the truth and coaches always say that, or people involved with wrestling. Why are we trying to limit it to one gender? Let’s get it to as many people as we can. We love what the sport teaches all of us. So, let’s get it out there to everyone,” said Troy Steiner.

After Troy and Terry graduated from Century, they went on to win NCAA national championships wrestling for Dan Gabel at the University of Iowa. They are working with local wrestlers through Friday of this week.

