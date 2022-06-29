Sabre Dogs catcher signs with Fargo-Moorhead, makes debut same night

FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) -- The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced the signing of Souris Valley Sabre Dogs catcher Ben Livorsi Tuesday night.

Livorsi played at the designated hitter position in the RedHawks 6-4 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes Tuesday night.

The RedHawks compete in the American Association of Professional Baseball, an independent league.

Livorsi, a late addition to the Sabre Dogs roster, hit four home runs and recorded a team-high .606 on base percentage in seven games.

Livorsi recently finished his senior season at Minnesota State-Mankato and was named the 2022 NSIC Tournament MVP.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.