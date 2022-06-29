Advertisement

Sabre Dogs catcher signs with Fargo-Moorhead, makes debut same night

(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) -- The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced the signing of Souris Valley Sabre Dogs catcher Ben Livorsi Tuesday night.

Livorsi played at the designated hitter position in the RedHawks 6-4 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes Tuesday night.

The RedHawks compete in the American Association of Professional Baseball, an independent league.

Livorsi, a late addition to the Sabre Dogs roster, hit four home runs and recorded a team-high .606 on base percentage in seven games.

Livorsi recently finished his senior season at Minnesota State-Mankato and was named the 2022 NSIC Tournament MVP.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submerged vehicle fished out of Alkaline Lake
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
Center man dies after truck hits moving train
Danny Schatz dies at 74
Danny Schatz, businessman and patriarch of Schatz racing family, dies at 74
Pedestrian killed in Bismarck
55-year-old pedestrian struck by car, killed in Bismarck Saturday

Latest News

Capital City Young Guns
Sports Spotlight: Capital City Young Guns
10PM Sportscast 6/28/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/28/2022
troy and terry
Steiner Brothers back in Bismarck
Steiner Brothers
Steiner Brothers back in Bismarck