REAL I.D. deadline less than a year away

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Airline travelers will need to show a REAL I.D.-compliant driver’s license, identification card, or a passport by May 3rd, 2023.

According to a press release from Minot Airport, recent statistics show approximately 50 percent of eligible North Dakotans have not yet upgraded to the REAL I.D.

There’s an easy way to tell if you have one or not, check the upper right corner. If there is a yellow star, you have a REAL ID. If not, you’ll need to bring documentation to prove U.S. citizenship and North Dakota residency.

For a list of acceptable documents, you can visit the ND DOT website.

