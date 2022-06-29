Advertisement

Pro’s Pointer #9: smallmouth bass

By Lee Timmerman and Johnnie Candle
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They’ve been called “pound for pound,” the hardest fighting freshwater fish and they are also the subject of this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “Man, there’s just something about catching a smallmouth bass that really fires me up! I don’t want to say they’re easy to catch, but they’re very predictable.

If you look at the shoreline, it’s covered with rocks and it looks like if a smallmouth bass would live there, he probably does. And while they’ll bite on any soft plastic, if I were you, I’d start with a tube jig. The bites are not hard to detect at all and once you set the hook, you’re going to know instantly why the smallmouth bass is my favorite freshwater fish to catch,”

Smallmouth bass are located throughout the state, but good, catchable populations swim in places like Sakakawea, Audubon, New John’s, Ashtabula, and Tschida just to name a few. The state record is 6 lb. 13 oz. from Lake Darling.

Next Week, Johnnie shows us why he carries Super Glue in his tackle box.

