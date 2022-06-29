Advertisement

Open seat on the Minot City Council

By John Salling
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s new mayor Tom Ross leaves behind an open seat on the council that will need to be filled by the city.

The council can either have city staff hold a special election to fill the opening, or appoint a new alderman in fifteen days or more. They moved to appoint a temporary member at the July 18 meeting, and the position will go up for election in November.

“I’m excited to see who will be putting their hat in, and that we will also be holding a special election as well so that the voters can ultimately decide in November who they want to fill that seat,” said Alderwoman Carrie Evans.

They ask that people interested in the appointment should send notice to the city clerk by July 13. To qualify you must be 18, an American citizen, and a resident of Minot.

