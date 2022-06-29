Advertisement

North Dakota appeals DC judge’s ruling in mineral rights suit with tribe

Mineral Rights Ruling
Mineral Rights Ruling(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOT) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that prevents the state from intervening in a federal lawsuit over who owns the mineral rights under the Missouri River within the Fort Berthold Reservation.

Wrigley is appealing the ruling from U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, according to a notice of appeal filed Tuesday.

The appeal is part of an ongoing back-and-forth between the state and the tribe over who lays claim to roughly $100 million in royalties and payments due to drilling efforts.

An interior ruling earlier this year reversed a Trump-era ruling giving the rights to the riverbed to the state, and returned them to the tribe.

In April, the state filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit, but earlier this month, Judge Jackson ruled that the state had not demonstrated it has a legally protected interest in the remaining claims of the suit.

Your News Leader has reached out to the Attorney General’s office and the office of MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox for comment.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submerged vehicle fished out of Alkaline Lake
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
Center man dies after truck hits moving train
Danny Schatz dies at 74
Danny Schatz, businessman and patriarch of Schatz racing family, dies at 74
Pedestrian killed in Bismarck
55-year-old pedestrian struck by car, killed in Bismarck Saturday

Latest News

A BNSF Railway Car Back Log Hits North Dakota
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Williston outdoor pool project officially has a name