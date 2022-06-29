North Dakota appeals DC judge’s ruling in mineral rights suit with tribe

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOT) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that prevents the state from intervening in a federal lawsuit over who owns the mineral rights under the Missouri River within the Fort Berthold Reservation.

Wrigley is appealing the ruling from U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, according to a notice of appeal filed Tuesday.

The appeal is part of an ongoing back-and-forth between the state and the tribe over who lays claim to roughly $100 million in royalties and payments due to drilling efforts.

An interior ruling earlier this year reversed a Trump-era ruling giving the rights to the riverbed to the state, and returned them to the tribe.

In April, the state filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit, but earlier this month, Judge Jackson ruled that the state had not demonstrated it has a legally protected interest in the remaining claims of the suit.

Your News Leader has reached out to the Attorney General’s office and the office of MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox for comment.

