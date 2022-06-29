Advertisement

New U.S. citizens welcomed at Mt. Rushmore ceremony

With the massive sculpture looking on, the new citizens took the oath administered by...
With the massive sculpture looking on, the new citizens took the oath administered by Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed more than one hundred new citizens Wednesday in the Black Hills. Immigrants from all over the world took the oath of allegiance in the amphitheater at Mt. Rushmore.

119 new Americans were officially welcomed as citizens Wednesday at the shrine of democracy. With the massive sculpture looking on, the new citizens took the oath administered by Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann.

U.S. Chief Judge Roberto Lange presided over the ceremony, telling the new citizens that despite some setbacks, the founding principle that all people are created equal remains strong.

“We have, at times as a nation, struggled to live up to that ideal,” Lange told the crown of new citizens. “But let me assure you, when you complete the oath, and when I greet you here as you walk across the stage, you and I will be equal as U.S. citizens.”

One of those new citizens is Andrew Wilson, originally from the Crimean Peninsula between Russia and Ukraine.

He said that being a Ukrainian at heart is difficult as the Russia-Ukraine War continues to drag on.

He’s now more grateful than ever to consider himself American.

“I’m happy over here, but I know they’re not happy over there,” Wilson said. “They’re struggling with the political situation and the war. We don’t know what’s going to be the end of it. We’re just praying for people, and always sending our thoughts for the best.”

The new citizens came from 41 countries across the globe, and all reside in South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
Submerged vehicle fished out of Alkaline Lake
Center man dies after truck hits moving train
Danny Schatz dies at 74
Danny Schatz, businessman and patriarch of Schatz racing family, dies at 74
Pedestrian killed in Bismarck
55-year-old pedestrian struck by car, killed in Bismarck Saturday

Latest News

FILE - abortion protest in North Dakota
History of abortion access in North Dakota
eta input
Hearings for Minot’s future open to the public
postal service issues
State, local leaders address issues plaguing mail delivery in Minot area
weather 6/29/22
Evening Weather 6/29/22
excess inventory
Excess inventory could mean more sales for consumers