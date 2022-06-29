Advertisement

NDDOT to get nearly $26 million for future electric vehicle fast-charging network

By Erika Craven
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Options for electric cars are growing, and state transportation officials are working to incorporate them onto roadways. Now, the NDDOT is getting nearly $26 million in federal dollars to eventually create a network of fast-charging stations in the state.

Throughout the summer, the NDDOT is collecting public input for its Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Plan through a survey that can be found on its website.

The department will also create a plan to obtain the funding by 2026 through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The federal program’s goal is to create a national network of 500,000 charging stations across the country.

