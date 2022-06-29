ND lawmakers begin distributing funds from bipartisan infrastructure law

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota lawmakers have accepted the first funds from the bipartisan federal infrastructure law that was passed in Congress last fall.

The Legislature’s Budget Section approved several funding requests for multiple agencies.

The Department of Mineral Resources will get $2.5 million in addition to the $22.5 million already authorized by law for its abandoned oil well plugging program. Lawmakers also approved roughly $1 million for the Department of Environmental Quality.

“The money that went out to the Department of Mineral Resources is money that’s going out to help reclaim abandoned wells. They have reclaimed a whole lot of wells, as far as the environment goes. And they’ve converted some of these wells to water wells,” said Senator Rich Wardner of Dickinson.

The state could receive more than $1.1 billion of new money from the infrastructure package over the next five years. That’s in addition to the regular $1.3 billion in funding over the same time period.

