Morton County deputies take man into custody following high-speed chase

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Town man has been arrested after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase in Mandan Wednesday.

Morton County Sheriff’s deputies say they saw 40-year-old Dustin Ward driving at a high rate of speed along Expressway near the BNSF bridge. They say as they tried to pull him over, he fled at speeds of around 110 miles per hour. Deputies say they stopped pursuing due to public safety but located Ward a short time later at the Flying J truck stop.

As they took him into custody at the truck stop deputies say Ward held a knife. Witnesses told deputies he had also pulled out the knife when someone in the rest stop approached him.

Ward is in custody on a $5,000 cash bond facing fleeing and terrorizing charges.

