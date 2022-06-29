Minot Public Library to make progress on digitization

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Public Library is working on making parts of its archive more available to the public by putting it online.

They have a collection of newspapers on reels for people to look through.

They are increasing their budget for the year to go through and digitize them for the website.

They want to improve access for those researching through the documents.

