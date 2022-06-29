M Building TIF makes progress

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city had one more public hearing over the M building Tax Increment Financing this week before moving to finalize some of the paperwork.

It was passed by Minot’s local taxing entities in various deals.

EPIC Companies can start rolling out more of the project with the passing of the development agreement, as well as the minimum assessment agreement which will help establish a standard to make sure the money gets paid out appropriately for the TIF.

“We have officially bid demolition and asbestos. We are expecting to a walk through after the fourth for all of those contractors that are interested in that portion of the work. We’re hoping to start work officially on that before the end of July,” said Blake Nybakken, EPIC companies.

The TIF allow the company to set aside some of their property taxes to pay for asbestos remediation and a few other specific items in the project.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.