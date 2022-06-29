Advertisement

Lawmakers look into $1.8 million cost overrun by AG’s office

ND Attorney General's Office
ND Attorney General's Office(ND Attorney General)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers are investigating a $1.8 million cost overrun on a building leased by the attorney general’s office under the late Wayne Stenehjem.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday told the Legislature’s Budget Section that he learned in March of the problem that predates his tenure. Wrigley took office in February when he was appointed to fill the remaining months of Stenehjem, the longtime office holder who died in January from cardiac arrest.

The Budget Section approved of two interim legislative committees to probe the lease, which Republican House Majority Leader Chet Pollert compared to “a discovery phase.”

Wrigley said Stenehjem and former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel were told in January 2021 of “a very significant” cost overrun for the leased building in south Bismarck that houses several divisions of the agency, including the state crime bureau, fire marshal and lottery.

Stenehjem’s office in July 2021 paid off $1.4 million using its previous budget and is now making monthly payments to cover the rest by tapping salaries of vacant positions and holding back on certain budget items, Wrigley said. About $300,000 remains to be paid off.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in Bismarck
55-year-old pedestrian struck by car, killed in Bismarck Saturday
Dog bites two people in Bismarck Saturday
Dog bites deputy after escaping yard in Bismarck
Tessa Holt
Friends remember young woman killed in S. Fargo motorcycle accident
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
One vehicle rollover seriously injures two men
Pair seriously hurt in rollover crash near Stanley

Latest News

Minot Public Library digitization
Minot Public Library to make progress on digitization
Open seat on the Minot City Council
Open seat on the Minot City Council
New mayor of Minot: Tom Ross
Tom Ross sworn in as Mayor of Minot
There is a cluster of electric vehicle charging stations in Louisville Metro but few to none...
NDDOT to get nearly $26 million for future electric vehicle fast-charging network