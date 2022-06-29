Advertisement

Job Searching and Labor Market Information sites offline

(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two websites that serve Job Service North Dakota are offline due to a vendor service issue.

NDworkforceConnection.com, which is the state’s searchable job database, and NDLMI.com, which houses Labor Market Information, are affected by the outage.

Unemployment claims are not affected, and the agency’s home page, jobsnd.com, remains active and accessible. Unemployment claimants should continue to report work search activities on the North Dakota UIICE website, https://apps.nd.gov/jsnd/uiiaclaims/login.htm.

The outage began Sunday and is now expected to last through the remainder of the week.

Employers should contact their local Workforce Center for help posting new positions. For Labor Market Information questions, e-mail ndlmi@nd.gov

According to the vendor, no data has been compromised in this service disruption.

