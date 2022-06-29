First case of West Nile virus reported in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) has been documented by The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDOH). The person from Richland county was not hospitalized from the virus.

For the upcoming holiday weekend, the North Dakota Department of Health reminds residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Some precautions to stay safe are using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and eliminating excess water sources where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.

People that do become infected with the West Nile Virus commonly experience no symptoms. If symptoms do develop, some common symptoms include, body/joint aches, rash, headaches, and fever.

The West Nile virus can grow into a severe illness, with symptoms ranging from altered mental state, paralysis and having a stiff neck.

Residents with underlying health issues and people over 60, are at greater risk for developing into West Nile neuroinvasive disease.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.