Family Crisis Shelter looking for additional funding from Williams County

Family Crisis Shelter in Williston
Family Crisis Shelter in Williston(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. – Officials with the Family Crisis Shelter in Williston are looking to receive additional funding from the Williams County Commission.

The shelter covers victims of domestic and sexual assault throughout Williams, McKenzie, and Divide Counties. They also support those struggling with homelessness, drug abuse, and mental health. Speaking at a county commission meeting last week, officials say a lack of donations throughout the pandemic has them struggling with their upkeep costs.

“I feel like it’s not just our issue, I feel like it’s the community’s issue. I just feel like we are the people, which is what we want to be, but we need help. We just need help,” said Lana Bonnet, Family Crisis Shelter Director.

While commissioners voted to increase their yearly funding from $10,000 to $100,000; an agreement must be put into place by the two parties during next month’s budget hearing.

