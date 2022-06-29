Excess inventory could mean more sales for consumers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some good news for shoppers: you may find deeper discounts pop up at some of your favorite stores over the next few months.

Now that supply chain issues are easing up a bit, some retailers are stuck with excess inventory, and they are looking to get rid of it.

Now, long-delayed orders of goods that were popular during the pandemic are finally starting to arrive and retail chains have tons of excess inventory.

“Due to the pandemic supply chain shortages, companies started ordering more inventory for 2022 than they otherwise might. And, and now we’ve seen those imports catch up and, and we’re seeing the supply chain problems improve. Now, retailers are getting more inventory than they may be bargained for,” said Steven Richard, a financial advisor at Securian Financial Advisors of North Dakota

While supply chain issues haven’t cleared up completely, the situation has improved, and now stores are seeing excess inventory between 30 to 40 percent.

“You’ll see some retailers canceling their orders with suppliers and not even accepting delivery on things that were previously ordered,” said Richard.

And many major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Macy’s have already started slashing prices on thousands of products to get unwanted inventory out of their warehouses and off the shelves.

Recent government data shows that in reaction to inflation, consumers plan to spend less over the next three to six months, so financial experts say you can expect to see even more discounts in stores over the next few months as retailers struggle to get rid of inventory

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.