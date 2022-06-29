Center man dies after truck hits moving train

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old man from Center has died after his pickup struck a BSNF train on Monday night.

The driver was traveling with a stock trailer along Highway 10, roughly 4 miles east of Steele, when his vehicle hit the train, which was traveling at 50 to 60 miles an hour.

Officers say the truck and its trailer, which was carrying three head of cattle, rolled into the grade crossing ditch. None of the cattle survived the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

