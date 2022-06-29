Advertisement

Center man dies after truck hits moving train

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old man from Center has died after his pickup struck a BSNF train on Monday night.

The driver was traveling with a stock trailer along Highway 10, roughly 4 miles east of Steele, when his vehicle hit the train, which was traveling at 50 to 60 miles an hour.

Officers say the truck and its trailer, which was carrying three head of cattle, rolled into the grade crossing ditch. None of the cattle survived the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submerged vehicle fished out of Alkaline Lake
Danny Schatz dies at 74
Danny Schatz, businessman and patriarch of Schatz racing family, dies at 74
Pedestrian killed in Bismarck
55-year-old pedestrian struck by car, killed in Bismarck Saturday
Bismarck police arrest man they say broke into apartments, terrorized people
Tessa Holt
Friends remember young woman killed in S. Fargo motorcycle accident

Latest News

Clinton Dollens
Man arrested following fake check scam in ND
10PM Sportscast 6/28/2022
10PM Sportscast 6/28/2022
troy and terry
Steiner Brothers back in Bismarck
top girl scout cookie seller
Dickinson girl named top Girl Scout cookie seller in ND, SD