A BNSF Railway Car Back Log Hits North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.R., has been addressing A Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Rail Car Backlog in North Dakota. BNSF’s backlog in North Dakota is at 2,752 Cars, which is down 3,600 cars from last month.

“Our farmers and ranchers need access to reliable rail service, and these ongoing transportation disruptions create a real problem for both producers and consumers,” said Hoeven in a press release.

“The steps that BNSF is taking to address this issue are encouraging, and I appreciate CEO Katie Farmer for being receptive to our feedback and committing to improving communication with shippers in North Dakota. We will hold them to that commitment and continue working to resolve the rail car backlog in our state.”

Hoeven will continue to oversee the situation and communicate with the CEO, Katie Farmer, to cover the steps BNSF will take to ensure farmers, ranchers, and other shipments get their products.

Among the current situation, BNSF has hired more than 257 new hires; in the next 90 days, 237 more new hires will also be onboarded.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.