Advertisement

A BNSF Railway Car Back Log Hits North Dakota

(kfyr)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.R., has been addressing A Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Rail Car Backlog in North Dakota. BNSF’s backlog in North Dakota is at 2,752 Cars, which is down 3,600 cars from last month.

“Our farmers and ranchers need access to reliable rail service, and these ongoing transportation disruptions create a real problem for both producers and consumers,” said Hoeven in a press release.

“The steps that BNSF is taking to address this issue are encouraging, and I appreciate CEO Katie Farmer for being receptive to our feedback and committing to improving communication with shippers in North Dakota. We will hold them to that commitment and continue working to resolve the rail car backlog in our state.”

Hoeven will continue to oversee the situation and communicate with the CEO, Katie Farmer, to cover the steps BNSF will take to ensure farmers, ranchers, and other shipments get their products.

Among the current situation, BNSF has hired more than 257 new hires; in the next 90 days, 237 more new hires will also be onboarded.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submerged vehicle fished out of Alkaline Lake
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
Center man dies after truck hits moving train
Danny Schatz dies at 74
Danny Schatz, businessman and patriarch of Schatz racing family, dies at 74
Pedestrian killed in Bismarck
55-year-old pedestrian struck by car, killed in Bismarck Saturday

Latest News

Mineral Rights Ruling
North Dakota appeals DC judge’s ruling in mineral rights suit with tribe
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Williston outdoor pool project officially has a name