Ward County: Vanwinkle, Hoverson declared winners of Dist. 3 House primary

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota District 3 Republican House primary race appears decided, and will not be headed for a recount after all, following canvassing results out of Ward County.

According to the Ward County auditor’s office, Lori Vanwinkle and incumbent Jeff Hoverson were the top two vote-getters in the race and will advance to the general election in November.

In the moments after the election, unofficial results indicated that Hoverson and former state lawmaker Roscoe Streyle were separated by one vote.

After the county’s canvass this week, Hoverson held an eight-vote lead over Streyle, just outside of the threshold needed to trigger an automatic recount.

Streyle still had the option to request a recount. Your News Leader reached out to Streyle, who said he would not be requesting a recount, and wished Vanwinkle and Hoverson best of luck in the general election, as well as Bob Paulson, who was unopposed in the District 3 Senate race.

The state still needs to finish canvassing results.

Here are the vote totals after Ward County canvassing:

Lori Vanwinkle: 797

Jeff Hoverson (incumbent): 627

Roscoe Streyle: 619

There were three write-in votes cast in the race in Ward County.

