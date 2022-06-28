Advertisement

Submerged vehicle fished out of Alkaline Lake

(Ace Towing)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT
KIDDER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Nobody was hurt in a crash that resulted in the North Dakota Highway Patrol pulling a submerged vehicle out of Alkaline Lake Tuesday.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday, 45-year-old Shannon Lang of Tappen was traveling on 40th Ave SE in Kidder County, which passes near Alkaline Lake. Lang failed to negotiate a curve and her vehicle entered the south portion of the lake. Lang was able to escape from the vehicle and law enforcement was contacted.

Ace Towing of Bismarck received a call at 10:38 a.m. Monday, arriving within an hour. After assessing the situation in consultation with Highway Patrol, they determined they’d need a scuba diver to locate the vehicle.

Authorities returned to fish the vehicle out of the water at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The process took about two hours.

Lang refused medical attention at the scene, according to State Trooper Mike Hayen. She was arrested and charged with DUI.

