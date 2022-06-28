Rodeo Week in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Rodeo Days started ten years before North Dakota became a state. When an event has been around that long, you know you have history on your side. It actually played a part in coining the phrase “Cowboy Christmas” because years ago, Mandan Rodeo Days was part of a loop with Cheyenne and Calgary.

A rodeo in Prescott, Arizona trademarked the slogan “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” but it started in 1888. The rodeo in Mandan proceeded it by nine years, so it’s actually older than the oldest.

It takes about a week to turn the racetrack into the rodeo arena.

“It’s the 143rd rodeo that we’ll have. It’s our last time in the temporary location, it’s called, ‘The Last Crack at the Track,’ and we have a lot of good contestants coming in cowboys, cowgirls, top names. It’s pretty exciting to have them here,” said Heather Jacobson-Bauer, Mandan Rodeo Days chairman.

Jacobson-Bauer says guys like Ty Breuer, Bridger Anderson, Sage Kimzey and Casey Field are scheduled to compete.

Roughly 480 athletes will be in Mandan on July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Your News Leader have more on the rodeo later in the week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.